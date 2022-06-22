Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vegan cheese: what you should know

By Richard Hoffman, Associate lecturer, Nutritional Biochemistry, University of Hertfordshire
Share this article
For many people who go vegan, one of the hardest things to give up is cheese. Fortunately, thanks to the increasing popularity of veganism, food manufacturers have begun producing a greater variety of vegan cheeses – with some success in replicating everything people love most about cheese, including its texture and taste. However, not all vegan cheeses are equal – and many have little nutritional value.

People who buy vegan cheese may expect it to be as nutritious as dairy cheese. But because many manufacturers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Borgen is back – what the series gets right (and wrong) about Danish politics
~ How teachers supported children and parents through COVID-19 school closures
~ Citizen science volunteers are almost entirely white
~ Why the 'social democratic' SNP needs some fresh thinking after 15 years in power
~ Crypto crash: market volatility is testing investor will but crypto-enthusiasts still see a future for the asset class
~ The common eider sea duck contributes to its own conservation by donating its feathers
~ How to combat the unethical and costly use of deepfakes
~ Widows in Nigeria are sometimes treated badly: culture is no excuse to violate rights
~ The African Union's Panel of the Wise: an unfulfilled promise?
~ Triple punch of shocks threatens to upend debt sustainability and recovery in Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter