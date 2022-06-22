Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Widows in Nigeria are sometimes treated badly: culture is no excuse to violate rights

By Blessing Onyima, Senior Lecturer of Sociology and Anthropology, Nnamdi Azikiwe University
Nigeria is home to about 15 million of the world’s 258 million widows. Widowhood in an ethnically and religiously diverse country like Nigeria, with three major ethnic groups and over 250 minorities, is complex.

Widowhood is a period when a person has lost his or her spouse by death and has remained unmarried. The state of widowhood has multiple intersecting elements – social, cultural, economic, and even historical.

This period of life comes with challenges, a reality which…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


