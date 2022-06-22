Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Mass demolitions and forced evictions marred by violations and discrimination

By Amnesty International
Share this article
An ongoing large-scale demolition and eviction plan, part of the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s strategy to achieve Vision 2030, which impacts half a million people in over 60 neighbourhoods in the coastal city of Jeddah, violates international human rights standards and discriminates against foreign nationals, Amnesty International said today calling on the authorities to […] The post Saudi Arabia: Mass demolitions and forced evictions marred by violations and discrimination appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ The school Cat Stevens built: how Conservative politicians opposed funding for Muslim schools in England
~ Celibacy: its surprising evolutionary advantages – new research
~ Brands are leaning on 'recycled' clothes to meet sustainability goals. How are they made? And why is recycling them further so hard?
~ Zambia: Hope for Kabwe Lead Poisoning Victims
~ Sudan: New Deadly Attacks in West Darfur
~ Cambodia: Quash Convictions of ‘ADHOC 5’
~ Tajikistan: Release Bloggers, Respect Media Freedom
~ In Ukraine, Women Should Be Protected from Violence in War and Peace
~ How does this keep happening? After so many child protection inquiries and reform efforts, it's time for a new approach
~ As Netball Australia eyes betting sponsorship, women and girls are at increased risk of gambling harm
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter