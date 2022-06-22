Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Quash Convictions of ‘ADHOC 5’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2018 ADHOC (Bangkok) – The Cambodian authorities should quash the baseless criminal convictions of four members and one former member of the Cambodian Human Rights and Development Association (ADHOC), Human Rights Watch said today. On June 21, 2022, four of the defendants, Yi Soksan, Lim Mony, Ny Sokha, and Ny Chakrya appealed a May 23 appeals court ruling upholding their convictions to the Cambodian Supreme Court. “From the very beginning, the Cambodian authorities have sought to unjustly punish the ADHOC 5 as a way to intimidate all civil society activists from…


© Human Rights Watch -


