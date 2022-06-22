Tolerance.ca
Tajikistan: Release Bloggers, Respect Media Freedom

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon attends a meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan September 16, 2021. © 2021 REUTERS/Didor Sadulloev (Berlin, June 22, 2022) – A court in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, has ordered two independent bloggers to be detained for two months as they await trial on charges of cooperating with banned organizations and political parties, and the alleged beating of a police officer. The two bloggers, Daleri Imomali and Abdullo Ghurbati, are known for their…


