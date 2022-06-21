5 years and 50 million views of news by New Zealand experts
By Veronika Meduna, New Zealand Editor: Science, Health + Environment, The Conversation
Finlay Macdonald, Senior Editor, New Zealand, The Conversation
Debrin Foxcroft, Deputy Editor, New Zealand
Our authors change lives by putting evidence in front of policymakers. Epidemiologist Michael Baker says writing for The Conversation helped shape what later became NZ’s COVID elimination strategy.
- Tuesday, June 21, 2022