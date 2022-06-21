From ScoMo to Albo: how a new cast of characters poses a challenge for cartoonists
By Robert Phiddian, Professor of English, Flinders University
Richard Scully, Associate Professor of Modern European History, University of New England
There are three, not entirely compatible, things to say about how cartoonists are coping with the recent change of government in Canberra.
First, there is the usual mild distress at having lost a pet set of ministers who seem to get uglier and more recognisable with age. Cartoonists can be like chooks returning to an empty feeder: the cartoonists’ Robert Menzies “stayed on” long after his retirement in 1966; so too did Gough Whitlam and Malcolm Fraser well into the 1980s, and Bob Hawke and Paul Keating into the later ’90s.
Bill Leak’s classic whinge in The Australian in…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 21, 2022