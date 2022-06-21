Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To give schools real choice about secular school chaplains, latest change needs to go further

By Luke Beck, Associate Professor of Constitutional Law, Monash University
Share this article
Schools currently rely on third-party providers that require all those who apply to do student counselling and community work as school chaplains to have a committed Christian faith.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 5 years and 50 million views of news by New Zealand experts
~ Matariki falls during a quiet retail season – but businesses should be wary of cashing in
~ The national electricity market is a failed 1990s experiment. It's time the grid returned to public hands
~ Why does everyone seem to have food intolerances these days?
~ From ScoMo to Albo: how a new cast of characters poses a challenge for cartoonists
~ World Trade Organization steps back from the brink of irrelevance – but it's not fixed yet
~ The 5 best films from the 2022 Sydney Film Festival
~ After decades of loss, the world's largest mangrove forests are set for a comeback
~ Levelling up: why Netflix and TikTok are turning to gaming to secure their future
~ The book that changed me: how Priya Satia's Time’s Monster landed like a bomb in my historian's brain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter