Human Rights Observatory

DRC: Military escalation with Rwanda devastating for civilians

By Amnesty International
Warring parties must ensure that civilians are protected amid the fighting between the Movement of 23 May (M23) and the Congolese army supported by UN peacekeepers in North Kivu province, said Amnesty International today. “The military escalation in eastern DRC during M23’s resurgence is having devastating consequences for the civilians caught in the middle. All […] The post DRC: Military escalation with Rwanda devastating for civilians  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


