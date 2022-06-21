Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Landmines: US Moves Closer Toward Global Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A landmine survivor wearing a prosthetic leg at an event to commemorate the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action in Bogotá, Colombia, April 4, 2022. Colombia is one of 164 countries that has prohibited antipersonnel landmines. © 2022 Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP via Getty Images (Geneva, June 21, 2022) – The Biden administration’s pledge not to use antipersonnel landmines anywhere in the world except on the Korean peninsula is a major step forward but does not go far enough to prohibit this indiscriminate weapon, Human Rights Watch said today.…


© Human Rights Watch -


