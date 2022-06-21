Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Old people confronted with war rely on the support of volunteers

By Amnesty International
Olga Perekopaiko, a volunteer with Kyiv’s chat “Help to Ba and De” (short for babushka and dedushka – ‘granny’ and ‘grandpa’ in Russian) talked to Amnesty International in the early days of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, about the ways in which Russia’s war against Ukraine has affected the country’s older residents […] The post Ukraine: Old people confronted with war rely on the support of volunteers appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


