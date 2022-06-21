Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Train strike: UK government's plan to replace strikers with agency workers failed in 2015 – it still won't work today

By Tonia Novitz, Professor of Labour Law, University of Bristol
Recently announced government plans to lift a ban on hiring agency workers have been tried - and failed – as recently as 2015The Conversation


© The Conversation -


