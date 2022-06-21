Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Eye movements could be the missing link in our understanding of memory

By Roger Johansson, Associate professor, Lund University
Mikael Johansson, Professor of Psychology, Lund University
Humans have a fascinating ability to recreate events in the mind’s eye, in exquisite detail. Over 50 years ago, Donald Hebb and Ulrich Neisser, the forefathers of cognitive psychology, theorised that eye movements are vital for our ability to do this. They pointed out we move our eyes not only to receive sensory visual input, but also to bring to mind information stored in memory. Our recent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


