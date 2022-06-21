Tolerance.ca
Northern Ireland protocol row could damage good faith needed for post-Brexit trade deals

By David Comerford, Senior Lecturer of Economics and Behavioural Science, University of Stirling
The European Union is taking legal action against the UK once again, after the government announced a bill altering the post-Brexit agreement that deals with trade between Northern Ireland, the rest of Britain, and the EU. The Northern Ireland protocol has been a driver of economic and political tension since it was decided as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The government’s proposal to do away with large portions of the protocol is not just a possible breach of international law – it suggests bad faith. And that could permanently tarnish the UK’s international reputation.


