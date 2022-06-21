Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: fears that Belarus might invade on Russia's side are growing

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Anastasiya Bayok, Researcher in International Politics, University of Hamburg
As the war in Ukraine drags on and Russia’s attempts to gain significant ground in Donbas stall, concerns are being raised once again about the possibility of Belarus opening a second front. This, so the logic goes, would require Ukraine to redeploy forces from the front lines in the east and make it easier for Russia to capture more territory there. This risk now appears heightened in the context of a Lithuanian…The Conversation


