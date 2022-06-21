Tolerance.ca
No time for complacency: Somalia's unfolding famine catastrophe

By Mukesh Kapila, Professor Emeritus in Global Health & Humanitarian Affairs, University of Manchester
Somalia is on the brink of catastrophe. A recent assessment suggests that 7.7 million Somalis need emergency aid right now, a similar number to those affected by the Ethiopian famine in 1984, one of the worst humanitarian disasters in history. About one million people died then.

The warnings have been coming for some time.
