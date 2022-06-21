Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Pride Toronto 2022: This party should be a riot

By David Semaan, PhD Candidate, Political Science, York University, Canada
Pride Toronto has a history of whitewashing its past. From the the humiliation of the 1981 bathhouse raids, to the controversial ban of Queers Against Israeli Apartheid from the 2010 parade and more recently when the organization only narrowly voted to prevent uniformed police from joining the parade.

