Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do optimists really live longer? Here's what the research says

By Fuschia Sirois, Professor in Social & Health Psychology, Durham University
Share this article
Do you tend to see the glass as half full, rather than half empty? Are you always looking on the bright side of life? If so, you may be surprised to learn that this tendency could actually be good for your health.

A number of studies have shown that optimists enjoy higher levels of wellbeing, better sleep, lower stress and even better cardiovascular health and immune function. And now, a recent study has shown that being an optimist is linked…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why the Lady of Heaven film is dividing Muslim opinion
~ Scams and cryptocurrency can go hand in hand – here's how they work and what to watch out for
~ Does hardening schools make students safer?
~ Finland's and Sweden's pursuit of NATO membership is the exact opposite of what Putin wanted for Russian neighbors
~ Kids' neighborhoods can affect their developing brains, a new study finds
~ Here's how to meet Biden's 2030 climate goals and dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions – with today's technology
~ What are PFAS, and why is the EPA warning about them in drinking water? An environmental health scientist explains
~ Starving civilians is an ancient military tactic, but today it's a war crime in Ukraine, Yemen, Tigray and elsewhere
~ The government's plan to replace strikers with agency workers failed in 2015 - it still won't work today
~ New national park in North Macedonia plagued by continued development projects
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter