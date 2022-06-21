Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: On the economy, people smugglers, parliamentary sitting, and Julian Assange

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team.

Politics editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe’s Tuesday statements about the economic outlook. Lowe has again warned of more rate rises, indicating the bank is determined to reduce inflation from a likely 7% at year’s end down to the 2-3% target range. But the Governor says he doesn’t expect Australia to face a recession.

Meanwhile Home Affairs…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ New national park in North Macedonia plagued by continued development projects
~ The battle of crypto dreams in Myanmar
~ Performing faith: more young Indonesian Christians play traditional music to express their religious identity
~ Bangladesh: “Engage with us to find a durable solution”
~ Does Australia need 'interim' submarines to tide it over until nuclear boats arrive? A defence expert explains
~ Mexico: Barriers for Trans People in Guanajuato State
~ How certainty helps immigrants integrate and contribute more to the local economy
~ Where do all the mosquitoes go in the winter?
~ A flurry of attention, then collective forgetfulness – 100 years of the 'ndrangheta Calabrian mafia in Australia
~ Why including coal in a new ‘capacity mechanism’ will make Australia's energy crisis worse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter