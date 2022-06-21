Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: “Engage with us to find a durable solution”

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Since 2021 big fire incidents have been rife in the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh. Many of us lost livelihood opportunities such as shops, as well as belongings which we brought from Myanmar. On top of that, Bangladesh’s government put further restrictions on our livelihood options, access to education and the right to freedom of […] The post Bangladesh: “Engage with us to find a durable solution” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ New national park in North Macedonia plagued by continued development projects
~ The battle of crypto dreams in Myanmar
~ Word from The Hill: On the economy, people smugglers, parliamentary sitting, and Julian Assange
~ Performing faith: more young Indonesian Christians play traditional music to express their religious identity
~ Does Australia need 'interim' submarines to tide it over until nuclear boats arrive? A defence expert explains
~ Mexico: Barriers for Trans People in Guanajuato State
~ How certainty helps immigrants integrate and contribute more to the local economy
~ Where do all the mosquitoes go in the winter?
~ A flurry of attention, then collective forgetfulness – 100 years of the 'ndrangheta Calabrian mafia in Australia
~ Why including coal in a new ‘capacity mechanism’ will make Australia's energy crisis worse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter