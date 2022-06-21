Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Barriers for Trans People in Guanajuato State

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A plenary session of the Congress of Guanajuato on June 9, 2022 in Guanajuato City, Mexico.  © 2022 Congreso del Estado Guanajuato (León) – Trans people in the Mexican state of Guanajuato experience discrimination in work and education and onerous legal impediments due to the state’s lack of legal gender recognition, Human Rights Watch and Amicus DH said today. Guanajuato should comply with Mexican and international law and create an administrative procedure to allow trans people to accurately reflect their self-declared gender identity on official documents. Each…


