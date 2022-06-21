At Ngununggula, the Southern Highlands new regional gallery, audiences come face-to-face with uneasy contemporary art
By Joanna Mendelssohn, Principal Fellow (Hon), Victorian College of the Arts, University of Melbourne. Editor in Chief, Design and Art of Australia Online, The University of Melbourne
Land Abounds, created for Ngununggula in the heart of NSW’s Southern Highlands questions the comfort of the Australian landscape tradition
© The Conversation
