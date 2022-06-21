Tolerance.ca
'Bet you're on the list': how criticising 'smart weapons' got me banned from Russia

By Toby Walsh, Professor of AI at UNSW, Research Group Leader, UNSW Sydney
I woke up on Friday morning a pawn in a Kafka-esque story. Except I hadn’t been transformed into a chess piece but was a diplomatic pawn, a small player in a much larger international story. I read the news that I and 119 other “prominent” Australians were banned from travelling to Russia “indefinitely”.

The Russian sanctions were a response to Western…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


