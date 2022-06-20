Ontario's child-care agreement is poised to fail low-income children and families
By Petr Varmuza, Assistant researcher, Perlman Lab, Ontario Institute for the Studies of Education, University of Toronto
Linda A. White, RBC Chair and Professor, Department of Political Science and Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, University of Toronto
Michal Perlman, Professor of Applied Psychology and Human Development, University of Toronto
Many parents, economists and and child-care advocates celebrated the signing of Ontario’s early learning and child-care agreement with the federal government at the end of March.
The agreement means a substantial infusion of federal government funding to allow…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 20, 2022