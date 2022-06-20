Shovel-ready but not shovel-worthy: how COVID-19 infrastructure projects missed the opportunity to transform the way we live
By Iain White, Professor of Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Crystal Legacy, Associate Professor of Urban Planning, The University of Melbourne
Graham Haughton, Professor, University of Manchester
Governments embraced shovel ready projects during the pandemic as a way to stimulate the economy. But the potential for real transformation was lost in the rush to build.
© The Conversation
