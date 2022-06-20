Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Getting onto the wait list is a battle in itself': insiders on what it takes to get social housing

By Alan Morris, Professor, Institute of Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney
Andrew Clarke, Lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Cameron Parsell, Professor, School of Social Science, The University of Queensland
Catherine Robinson, Associate Professor in Housing and Communities, University of Tasmania
Jan Idle, Research Fellow, Flinders University
One social housing application assessor told us getting on the priority wait list is so challenging, some applicants abandon the process altogether.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


