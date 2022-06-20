Immigrants to Canada are supportive of Indigenous Peoples and reconciliation
By Andrew Parkin, Sessional Lecturer, Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy, University of Toronto
Anna Triandafyllidou, Canada Research Excellence Chair in Migration and Integration, Toronto Metropolitan University
Seyda Ece Aytac, PhD Candidate, Policy Studies, Toronto Metropolitan University
Public education about Canada’s treatment of Indigenous Peoples is an important component of the process of reconciliation.
Knowing the history can better help citizens understand current challenges and equip them with the tools to work respectfully with Indigenous Peoples to build a better future, in keeping with the section on “education for reconciliation” in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s final report.
Much of this public education occurs…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 20, 2022