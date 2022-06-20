Tolerance.ca
How the Ukraine war is benefiting Russian insurers – and pushing up insurance premiums everywhere

By Sam Beatson, Assistant Professor in Finance Risk and Banking, University of Nottingham
Ahmed Barakat, Assistant Professor in Banking, University of Nottingham
Elham Vosughi-Kia, PhD Candidate in Finance and Risks, Nottingham Business School, University of Nottingham
As if inflation weren’t enough of a problem in general, the insurance industry has a whole different reason to increase premiums.The Conversation


