Online dating fatigue – why some people are turning to face-to-face apps first

By Martin Graff, Senior Lecturer in Psychology of Relationships, University of South Wales
For the last two-plus years, people hoping to meet their soulmate in person have had a rough time. Lockdowns and uncertainty about social gatherings have led many people to turn to dating apps. People who feel they have lost months or years of their dating life may be eager to avoid the perils of dating apps – ghosting, backburner relationships, or just wasting time chatting with the wrong people.

People are eager to meet in person,…The Conversation


