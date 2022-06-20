Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Just and successful energy transition requires women's participation. Here's what Indonesia can do

By Vivi Fitriyanti, Assistant Researcher, The Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center
Massita Ayu Cindy Putriastuti, Energy Economics & Financing Research Coordinator, The Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center
Vivid Amalia Khusna, The Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center
Share this article
Gender equality in the energy sector is vital because it can diversify solutions and innovation in the sector, especially in efforts to push a transition to green energy use and development.

Indonesia, as one of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters, has allowed little room…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Changes in the jet stream are steering autumn rain away from southeast Australia
~ Why can you still get influenza if you've had a flu shot?
~ China: US Law Against Uyghur Forced Labor Takes Effect
~ Australia has a once in a lifetime opportunity to break the stranglehold fossil fuels have on our politics
~ Religious women set up some of Australia's first schools, but their history remains veiled
~ Swapping stamp duty for land tax would push down house prices but push up apartment prices, new modelling finds
~ A New Pacific Reset? Why NZ must prioritise climate change and labour mobility
~ The world's affluent must start eating local food to tackle the climate crisis, new research shows
~ In the Solomon Islands, Wong takes first tentative steps in repairing a strained relationship
~ Frankenstein: how Mary Shelley's sci-fi classic offers lessons for us today about the dangers of playing God
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter