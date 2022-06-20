Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why can you still get influenza if you've had a flu shot?

By Nathan Bartlett, Associate Professor, School of Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy, University of Newcastle
Share this article
Restrictions have eased, international borders are open and influenza is back in Australia after a two-year absence.

Suddenly, major flu outbreaks are occurring across the country, catching many off guard.



Flu vaccinations aim to protect against four influenza viruses that cause disease in humans (two subtypes from influenza A and two from influenza B).

But vaccine-mediated protection varies each year depending on how well…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Just and successful energy transition requires women's participation. Here's what Indonesia can do
~ Changes in the jet stream are steering autumn rain away from southeast Australia
~ China: US Law Against Uyghur Forced Labor Takes Effect
~ Australia has a once in a lifetime opportunity to break the stranglehold fossil fuels have on our politics
~ Religious women set up some of Australia's first schools, but their history remains veiled
~ Swapping stamp duty for land tax would push down house prices but push up apartment prices, new modelling finds
~ A New Pacific Reset? Why NZ must prioritise climate change and labour mobility
~ The world's affluent must start eating local food to tackle the climate crisis, new research shows
~ In the Solomon Islands, Wong takes first tentative steps in repairing a strained relationship
~ Frankenstein: how Mary Shelley's sci-fi classic offers lessons for us today about the dangers of playing God
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter