Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: US Law Against Uyghur Forced Labor Takes Effect

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In this aerial photo, workers walk alongside a tractor during planting of a cotton field, amid a government-organized trip for foreign journalists, near Urumqi in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, April 21, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein (Washington, DC) – The United States government should vigorously enforce a new law that aims to prevent imports linked to forced labor by Uyghurs and other persecuted groups in China, Human Rights Watch said today. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), which goes into effect on June 21, 2022,…


© Human Rights Watch -


