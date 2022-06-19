Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

First, COVID hit disadvantaged communities harder. Now, long COVID delivers them a further blow

By Danielle Hitch, Senior Lecturer in Occupational Therapy, Deakin University
Aryati Yashadhana, Research Fellow, Centre for Primary Health Care and Equity, and Visiting Fellow, School of Social Sciences, UNSW Sydney
Evelyne de Leeuw, Professor, UNSW Sydney
Disadvantaged communities not only suffer disproportionately from COVID, they are even more likely to be impacted by the cascading effects of long COVID.

With a new federal government, now is the time to engage in transformative planning to address a range of societal issues, including the impact of the pandemic on the most disadvantaged…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


