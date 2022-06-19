Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In a post-COVID workplace, is a ‘professional’ dress code still relevant?

By Jahan Taganov
Share this article
Adopting a gender-neutral, less restrictive, and diverse dress code style will open the doors of opportunity for employees coming from underrepresented groups such as people with disabilities and LGBTQ+ employees.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ The world's affluent must start eating local food to tackle the climate crisis, new research shows
~ In the Solomon Islands, Wong takes first tentative steps in repairing a strained relationship
~ Frankenstein: how Mary Shelley's sci-fi classic offers lessons for us today about the dangers of playing God
~ First, COVID hit disadvantaged communities harder. Now, long COVID delivers them a further blow
~ How are PhD students meant to survive on two-thirds of the minimum wage?
~ Insurance firms can skim your online data to price your insurance — and there's little in the law to stop this
~ A new farming proposal to reduce carbon emissions involves a lot of trust – and a lot of uncertainty
~ Four years on: Saudi's movie market is of humble local productions, massive sales and censorships
~ Age and education key demographics in government's election loss: ANU study
~ Decriminalizing hard drugs in B.C. follows decades of public health advocacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter