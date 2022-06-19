Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why Commonwealth summit in Kigali won't be the relaunch some were hoping for

By Philip Murphy, Director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies and Professor of British and Commonwealth History, School of Advanced Study
Leaders of some 54 countries – from Africa, Europe, Asia and Southern America – are set to converge on Kigali between 20 June and 25 June 2022 for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Philip Murphy, a professor of Commonwealth history examines the expectations and limitations of the Kigali conference.

What is the Commonwealth?


