Human Rights Observatory

More Senate results: Hanson wins easily, but Labor still on track for a friendly Senate

By Adrian Beaumont, Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
With Senate results close to being finalised across the country, Labor will need the support of the Greens and one or two other senators to get legislation through the upper house.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


