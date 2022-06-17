Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19: WTO ministerial decision on TRIPS Agreement fails to set rules that could save lives

By Amnesty International
Responding to today’s ministerial decision by the World Trade Organization (WTO) on the TRIPs Agreement, Tamaryn Nelson, Amnesty International’s Researcher on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, said:  “More than two years into the Covid-19 pandemic and the WTO still hasn’t made the changes needed to ensure everyone has access to life-saving health products when they most need […] The post Covid-19: WTO ministerial decision on TRIPS Agreement fails to set rules that could save lives  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -

© Amnesty International -


