Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

British farmers are being offered a lump sum payment to leave the industry – but at what cost to agriculture?

By Peter Gittins, Lecturer in Management, University of Leeds
Farming is one of the oldest professions in the world. And in the UK, the people who farm are a part of a rapidly ageing workforce. Four in ten British farmers are over 65, while the average age is 59.

To attract younger blood into the fields, the UK government is running a temporary scheme to entice some of these older professionals…The Conversation


