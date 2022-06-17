Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cricket: what happens when an elite player like England's Jonny Bairstow is 'in the zone'

By Andy M Morley, Deputy Head (Business Development & Partnership), School of Psychology & Computer Science, University of Central Lancashire
Paul John Taylor, Senior Lecturer, School of Psychology & Computer Science., University of Central Lancashire
Jonny Bairstow played the “innings of a lifetime” when he scored the second fastest century by an England cricketer in a Test match to help his team beat New Zealand, currently the world’s top-rated Test team. To find an English cricketer who scored a Test century more quickly you have to…The Conversation


