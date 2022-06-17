Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who's at risk of being kidnapped in Nigeria?

By Al Chukwuma Okoli, Senior Lecturer and Consultant-researcher, Department of Political Science, Federal University Lafia
Nigeria ranks among the kidnapping hotspots of the world.

Over 3,000 people were kidnapped in Nigeria in the first half of 2021 alone. The figure for January 2022 has been reported as 571.

In just one example, the head of the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


