Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Putin's policy towards Ukraine has strong parallels to Stalin's post WWII plan for Germany

By Paul Maddrell, Lecturer in International History and International Relations, Loughborough University
Share this article
Almost four months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s policy is becoming clear. The war between Ukraine and Russia is likely to be a long one. It is becoming obvious that the western states, and particularly the countries of Europe, will have to provide assistance on an unprecedented scale, amounting to a civilian and a military aid…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ British farmers are being offered a lump sum payment to leave the industry – but at what cost to agriculture?
~ Cricket: what happens when an elite player like England's Jonny Bairstow is 'in the zone'
~ The latest Bank of England rate rise won't do much to tackle inflation - here's what could work
~ Pacific islands: an unexpected new dimension to power struggles between US and China
~ Who's at risk of being kidnapped in Nigeria?
~ Ukraine war: Russia's military campaign hindered by the rivers in Donbas
~ Wiccan celebration of summer solstice is a reminder that change, as expressed in nature, is inevitable
~ Is a major recession unavoidable? Three economists give their views
~ The history of Southern Baptists shows they have not always opposed abortion
~ Go glammas! How older people are turning to TikTok to dispel myths about ageing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter