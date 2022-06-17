Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye­­­: Free The Gezi 7

By Amnesty International
From violently dispersed protests to a politically-motivated prosecution that led to the convictions of Osman Kavala and seven co-defendants in Türkiye; this is a chronicle of a chilling injustice. The political prosecution of the Gezi prisoners of conscienc The imprisonment of 7 people known as the Gezi prisoners of conscience in 2022 is one of […] The post Türkiye­­­: Free The Gezi 7 appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


