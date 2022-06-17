Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Rights Body Should Maintain Scrutiny on Sudan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Delegates sit at the opening of the 41th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. © 2019 Magali Girardin/Keystone via AP The rights situation in Sudan continues to deteriorate, with ongoing clampdowns against protesters and an increasing number of attacks on civilians in Darfur.  Ongoing international scrutiny is key, and time of the essence. The military recently lifted the state of emergency and released of dozens of detained protesters, but it has not ended the repression. Dozens…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


