European Union: Prioritize Rights in Egypt Meetings

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image EU foreign affairs high representative Josep Borrell (L) meets with Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry, July 13, 2021. © 2021 Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Brussels) – The European Union and its member states should stop supporting the Egyptian government’s brutal rule and set concrete human rights benchmarks as criteria for progress in relations, Human Rights Watch said today. Egypt’s foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, is expected to meet with the EU foreign affairs High Representative Josep Borrell and EU member states foreign ministers on June 19 and…


© Human Rights Watch -


