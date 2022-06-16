Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More diversity can help solve twin problems of early childhood staff shortages and families missing out

By Marilyn Campbell, Professor, School of Early Childhood & Inclusive Education, Queensland University of Technology
Yan Qi, PhD Candidate and Assistant Researcher, School of Early Childhood and Inclusive Education, Queensland University of Technology
This week’s announcements will add to the need to train more early childhood workers and to ensure they are more diverse in a way that better reflects our multicultural society.The Conversation


© The Conversation


