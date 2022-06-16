More diversity can help solve twin problems of early childhood staff shortages and families missing out
By Marilyn Campbell, Professor, School of Early Childhood & Inclusive Education, Queensland University of Technology
Yan Qi, PhD Candidate and Assistant Researcher, School of Early Childhood and Inclusive Education, Queensland University of Technology
This week’s announcements will add to the need to train more early childhood workers and to ensure they are more diverse in a way that better reflects our multicultural society.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 16, 2022