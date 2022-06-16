Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Groups Ask Biden to Create Commission to Study Reparations

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A woman tends to a 150-foot garden planted outside the White House to raise awareness of slavery’s legacy in Washington, DC.  © Photograph by Dermot Tatlow © 2022 Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC) – A coalition of racial justice and human rights groups came together on June 16, 2022 to press United States President Joe Biden to issue an executive order creating a federal commission to study and develop proposals for reparations for enslavement and its legacy. The coalition built a 150 x 50-foot Pan African flag made of flowers and plants on the Ellipse outside…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ In the new Disney Pixar movie Lightyear, time gets bendy. Is time travel real, or just science fiction?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Tony Wood on the unprecedented energy crisis
~ More diversity can help solve twin problems of early childhood staff shortages and families missing out
~ More funds for aged care won't make it future-proof. 4 key strategies for sustainable growth
~ Marles shifts tone on China at defence summit – but the early days of government are easiest
~ VIDEO: Albanese holds his first National Cabinet
~ FatBlaster Max has just been banned. Why? Here’s everything you need to know about diet supplements
~ Explosive Weapons: Declaration to Curb Civilian Harm
~ What's at stake as Colombians choose between Trump-like populist and leftist former guerrilla for president
~ A celebrated AI has learned a new trick: How to do chemistry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter