Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Explosive Weapons: Declaration to Curb Civilian Harm

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Damage caused to residential buildings by a Russian attack on March 13, 2022 on Myru Avenue in Chernihiv city, April 19, 2022. Local official said at least six people were killed. © 2022 Belkis Wille/Human Rights Watch (Geneva, June 16, 2022) – A new political declaration holds great potential to protect civilians in armed conflict by having governments commit to avoid bombing and shelling populated villages, towns, and cities, Human Rights Watch said today. Governments will meet at the United Nations in Geneva on June 17, 2022 to conclude the final text of the draft…


