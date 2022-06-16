Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keen to retrofit your home to lower its carbon footprint and save energy? Consider these 3 things

By Nimish Biloria, Associate Professor of Architecture, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
Almost 8 million Aussie homes lack sufficient insulation, use sub-par heating and cooling equipment, or are badly designed. These homes account for 18% of Australia’s emissions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What's at stake as Colombians choose between Trump-like populist and leftist former guerrilla for president
~ A celebrated AI has learned a new trick: How to do chemistry
~ Jesus' earthly dad, St. Joseph – often overlooked – is honored by Father's Day in many Catholic nations
~ Australia isn't experiencing the great resignation yet, but there has been an uptick
~ After years of COVID, fires and floods, kids' well-being now depends on better support
~ How climate change is turning remote Indigenous houses into dangerous hot boxes
~ Watergate at 50: the burglary that launched a thousand scandals
~ New Zealand should celebrate its remarkable prehistoric past with national fossil emblems – have your say!
~ This critically endangered marsupial survived a bushfire – then along came the feral cats
~ Climate-fuelled wave patterns pose an erosion risk for developing countries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter