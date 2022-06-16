Climate-fuelled wave patterns pose an erosion risk for developing countries
By Thomas Mortlock, Senior Analyst at Aon Reinsurance Solutions and Adjunct Fellow, Macquarie University
Adrean Webb, Associate Professor, Tokyo Institute of Technology
Itxaso Odériz, Posdoctoral researcher, Universidad de Cantabria
Nobuhito Mori, Professor, Kyoto University
Rodolfo Silva, Professor, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)
Tomoya Shimura, Associate professor
Climate change is changing wave patterns and strength. Bigger waves combined with sea level rise will hit coasts hard – but only in some countries.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 16, 2022