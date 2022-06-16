Could the blockchain restore consumer trust and food security?
By Ghassan Yacoub, Professor of Innovation, Strategy, and Entrepreneurship, IÉSEG School of Management
Maria Castillo, Head of Sustainability and Assistant Professor, IÉSEG School of Management
Despite attempts to label the blockchain as a disruptive “trust machine”, the tangible business applications of this nascent technology have yet to take shape in practice and be more visible for customers.
In the food and grocery industry, however, trust has become an essential element for increasingly demanding consumers after a decade of scandals such as the horsemeat fraud in 2013…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 16, 2022